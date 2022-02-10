Recall Efforts in Los Angeles, San Francisco Highlight Criminal Reform Efforts

What's Behind Attempts to Recall Progressive District Attorneys?

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is facing a recall election in June and another effort is underway to push Los Angeles DA George Gascon out of office. Both are seen as progressive when it comes to crime, and have butted heads with law enforcement agencies.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED Political Correspondent

Governor Newsom Says Update Coming for Masks in Schools, Endemic Plan

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Wednesday that would extend supplemental paid sick leave. He also said state health officials will be releasing more information in the coming days on masking in schools.