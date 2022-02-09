Fresno State Establishes Task Force Following Sexual Harrassment Scandal

Fallout Continues From Fresno State Sexual Harassment Scandal

Fresno State University is creating a new task force to assess its policies and procedures on harassment and discrimination. This comes after a recent investigation by USA Today revealed that the school’s former president and current Cal State University Chancellor Joseph Castro badly mishandled claims of sexual harassment against a top administrator.

Los Angeles Students Learning the Ropes When it Comes to Fixing Electric Vehicles

Traditionally, it’s been easy to become an auto mechanic and never touch an electric car or truck. That may be changing as the state prepares for the year 2035, when all new vehicles sold are supposed to be electric.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

San Diego County Asks State to Provide Guidance on When Mask Rules Will be Relaxed in Schools

Officials in San Diego County are asking the state Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines on when it’s safe to phase out the COVID-19 mask mandate for schools. This comes as indoor mask rules are set to expire for fully vaccinated Californians next week.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

As Paradise Continues to Rebuild, the Town is Met with Memories of Camp Fire

The town of Paradise continues the slow, painstaking and painful process of rebuilding from 2018’s Camp Fire. Part of that process involves confronting the history of why the tragedy happened.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED