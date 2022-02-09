Have You Felt 'COVID Shame?' It's Not Just You

Way more people gotten sick with COVID-19 during these past few weeks. If you've tested positive, you may have felt a range of emotions: Surprise, fear...even anger.

There's also another emotion members of KQED's audience are reporting: shame. For some, it's a gut feeling upon seeing that "positive" result. Others also fear being judged by their peers after being careful for so long.

Today, we're sharing a conversation about this issue of 'COVID shame', with KQED senior engagement editor Carly Severn and KQED host Brian Watt.



