State to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate Next Week

California to Ease COVID-19 Rules Including Indoor Mask Mandate

California is easing some of the pandemic restrictions put in place during the omicron surge, including the statewide indoor mask requirement. That mandate will expire on February 15.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Push for More Mental Health Education in California Schools Comes to Fruition

A new California law will require schools to expand their mental health instruction. Educators say it would have been a welcome mandate before the pandemic, and it’s even more so now.

Reporter: Robert Garrova, KPCC