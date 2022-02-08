"Historically, and this has never been fair to police, we have said, 'You are in charge of cleaning up all of society's problems,' " he says, "so you don't have to say defund the police to believe that we can address society's problems by employing the proper professionals. Ultimately, there are better-trained responders to deal with a lot of the low-level police calls," especially those that involve mental illness and substance abuse.

Business owner Aref Elgaali says more than a month into the city's emergency order that he's already seeing modest, yet positive, changes. He runs a Sudanese restaurant in the Tenderloin and is active in the local business community.

"We want to see secure families," he says pointing to a group of pre-K children and their teachers crossing the street near his restaurant.

"Asking for police, more enforcement, is to keep those (kids) safe, to tell them that, yeah, the Tenderloin is a still a place that we can raise our kids on," Elgaali says.

But many of the homeless and street dwellers you talk to in area, those most affected by the policy shift, say that so far, nothing has really changed.

"Hell no!" says Shy Brown when asked whether she has seen changes or even heard about new options. Brown says she's lived in the Tenderloin — mostly on the streets — for about a decade.

She's sitting half in, half out of a small sidewalk tent as pigeons busily pick at remnants of a handout dinner. "I wanna know what the strategy plan is and how we gonna execute it, you see what I'm saying?" Brown says. "And I don't see that happening. I just don't. No, it's not gonna work."

Longer-term programs already in place have brought slow progress

The city has boosted its program of "community safety ambassadors" in partnership with a nonprofit, people who hit the streets to clean up garbage and deter drug dealing. And the city has greatly expanded distribution of Narcan, the lifesaving opioid reversal drug, in easy-to-use nasal spray kits.

But the biggest developments — launched by the mayor and city leaders during the pandemic — are Street Crisis Response and specialized Overdose Response teams made up of specially trained and organized paramedics and clinicians from the fire and health departments.

There are some modest signs that the city's overall efforts on overdoses are paying off. Preliminary data for 2021 show that accidental overdose deaths in 2021 were down about 7%, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. That marks the first overdose death decline in the city since 2018, following years of an upward trend.