Families Struggle With Nursing Home COVID Rules

New Nursing Home Rules Deeply Impacting Family Visits

When the omicron surge first swept through California, nursing homes implemented more stringent testing requirements for visitors. It was right about the same time that California started allowing COVID positive nurses who aren’t showing symptoms to keep showing up to work. That has many visitors feeling confused, and frustrated.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Bay Area Lawmaker Proposes Legislation That Will Offer More Bussing Options for Students

Fewer and fewer students in California are taking the bus to school. As the numbers continue to decline, Bay Area State Senator Nancy Skinner is hoping legislation will help give families more options.

School Bus Drivers in Sacramento Complain About Working Conditions

But even if Senator Skinner’s legislation is passed, can enough school bus drivers be found? Many districts are already reporting problems hiring and keeping drivers because of the job market and COVID-19. That includes in Sacramento.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED