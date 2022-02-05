Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf | This Week in California News

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

We talk with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the latest news, including plans to end the city's Safe Oakland Streets, recent developments on the Oakland A's proposed new stadium at Howard Terminal, her support of the Oakland Unified School District board's plan to close or merge 15 schools, and whether the culture of Oakland's police department has improved enough.

Guest:

Mayor Libby Schaaf, D-Oakland

This Week in California News and Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism after photos surfaced of him and other politicians, including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, without masks at the NFC Championship game in Los Angeles last Sunday, in violation of SoFi Stadium rules. We also talk about the end of death row at San Quentin State Prison, a new study that finds that alleviating poverty can help a baby's brain development, and a contentious recall in Shasta County that is pitting Republicans against Republicans.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Alexis Madrigal, KQED Forum co-host

Something Beautiful: Oakland Zoo's Glowfari

This week's Something Beautiful is the Oakland Zoo's annual Glowfari, where larger-than-life animal lanterns prowl the grounds alongside the zoo's usual critters.