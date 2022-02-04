Los Angeles Minimum Wage Going Up to $16 in July

Los Angeles to Increase Minimum Wage

Los Angeles’ lowest paid workers will get a pay bump this summer. Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that the city's minimum wage will rise to more than $16 an hour on July 1.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Tahoe Reminisces About Winter Olympics as Games Begin

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games open in Beijing Friday. And that sporting spectacle has some people remembering the one and only time the Winter Games were held here in California. It was 1960 at the then named Squaw Valley near Lake Tahoe.

Guest: David Antonucci, Author of the book "Snowball’s Chance: The Story of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games"