'He Taught Me What Unconditional Love Is': A Granddaughter Remembers Her Papi Tomás, Lost to COVID

They married and had five kids together. Soon after, they moved to Mexicali, on the border with California. He was a taquero, making and selling tacos. My mom, Monica Reyes-Aguilar, says some of her favorite memories are helping him cut cabbage and tomatoes.

“I just remember he used to make the best tacos, the best flour tortillas, tacos with the best salsas,” she said. “He made really good spicy salsa. That was his thing.”

But Mami Licha said Papi Tomás always had bigger dreams to move to the United States. He never attended school as a child, and he didn’t want that for his kids. So in 1985, he took his wife and kids through the desert to cross the border.

“He had the idea that his children had to grow up in the United States and that they were going to be the best there,” Mami Licha told me. “He was always proud of their accomplishments. When our two oldest kids graduated from university, he cried so hard.”

Mami Licha says sometimes she felt like her kids loved their dad more than her, because she had to be the strict one. But my mom remembers her dad being even more strict than her mom, especially after he came home from a long day of work in the fields.

“We’d see the truck and we would run home, make sure that house was clean and everything was nice and tidy because Papi Tomás was coming," my mom recalled.

He picked garlic, olives, and oranges for 40 years. He enjoyed it. It was honest work, but he wanted his kids to strive for more.

“He would tell all of us, ‘You better pay attention in school or this will be your future,” my mom said. “And I took it literally. I wanted to get straight A's because I did not like working in the fields.”

Papi Tomás’ kids remember him as a tough-love kind of dad. But that changed when he became a grandfather. I was born when my mom was 20 years old. She was a single mother. Many people, including my grandpa. told her she was making the wrong decision by keeping me.

My mom says their relationship was contentious for the first year of my life. But she was determined to prove him wrong and everyone else who doubted her. She was going to be a successful single mom because her dad taught her to be hardworking and determined.

She got a job as a teller at a bank. Now she works as a lending consultant. And she owns a new home near the same fields where her dad took her to pick olives as a teenager. He would always say, “A chambear porque nacimos bonitos pero pobres!” (Translation: “Work hard because we were born good-looking but poor!”) She took that literally, too.

I was his fifth grandchild. Altogether, there were 15 of us.