Political Breakdown

Recall Fever in Shasta County and Kamilah Moore on California's Reparations Task Force

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
The California Reparations Task Force members listen to public comment during a virtual meeting on Jan. 28, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Marisa and Scott discuss the failure of a bill to move California toward a single-payer health care system and a new mask controversy facing Governor Gavin Newsom. Then, Doni Chamberlain, reporter for A News Cafe in Shasta County, joins to talk about the results of a recall election there against Supervisor Leonard Moty. Finally, Kamilah Moore, chair of California's Reparations Task Force, discusses her work, California's role in chattel slavery and what forms reparations could take.

