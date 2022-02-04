Recall Fever in Shasta County and Kamilah Moore on California's Reparations Task Force

Marisa and Scott discuss the failure of a bill to move California toward a single-payer health care system and a new mask controversy facing Governor Gavin Newsom. Then, Doni Chamberlain, reporter for A News Cafe in Shasta County, joins to talk about the results of a recall election there against Supervisor Leonard Moty. Finally, Kamilah Moore, chair of California's Reparations Task Force, discusses her work, California's role in chattel slavery and what forms reparations could take.