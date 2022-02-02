Dry January Leads to Shrinking Snowpack

Drought Likely to Worsen as Snowpack Sees Significant Decline

The water contained in California’s mountain snow is now lower than the historical average, after a January without significant rain or snow. That could mean another difficult drought year for Californians.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, Climate Reporter, KQED

Some California Cities Working to Become More Water Self-Sufficient

With the extremely dry January, preceded by a very wet December, state officials say it's part of the volatile shifts in weather brought about by climate change. But as we head into another year of drought, some cities are trying to get ahead on conservation efforts.

Guest: Laura Bliss, Bloomberg CityLab Reporter