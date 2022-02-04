'I Felt As If I Failed': Why Do Some People Feel Shame at Getting COVID?

Not even medical professionals are immune from feeling shame at testing positive. UCSF physician Marissa Raymond-Flesch told KQED about her experience of catching the delta variant "after being incredibly COVID-cautious for the entire pandemic."

"It felt," wrote Raymond-Flesch, "like a moral failing on some level — like there would be an assumption that I took an unnecessary risk, or did something to get myself sick. It helped me to understand how much judgment people harbor about those who get COVID."

And judging from KQED's audience responses, you don’t have to get COVID to feel COVID shame. "If I ever do test positive, I know it will feel like I did something wrong," one anonymous audience member said. "I feel a lot of shame and anxiety related to any minor sniffle, even when I test negative," said another.

Of course, this isn't everyone's COVID reality. There are many people who continue to feel fear or anxiety rather shame when they test positive — people more concerned about lost wages, or being immunocompromised and high-risk, or not having access to reliable health information in languages other than English, than being ashamed of what others might think of them.

But it begs the question: How did we get to a point where contracting the disease that’s been raging at pandemic level across the globe still feels, for some, like a personal failing?

Why talking about COVID can be like talking about sexual health

There’s a long history of shame — and shaming — when it comes to viruses and disease. Especially when it involves contagion.

This history is something that’s often most keenly felt in the world of sexual health and sexually transmitted infections. Bay Area teacher and sex educator Julia Feldman said the parallels between how we talk about COVID and conversations about sexual health have been there since the start of the pandemic.

The major overlap, said Feldman, is that "from the beginning of the pandemic, we've been taught that it's our responsibility to stay healthy, and that we can do things to do that."

The "major misconception" underlying feelings of shame in regard to both sexual health and COVID, she said, is that "if we do 'all the right things,' we won't get it. And that the logical extension of that is, well, if you do get it, it must mean you've done something wrong."

In this environment, you don't need to have caught COVID to feel like you're constantly teetering on the precipice of shame. Despite never having tested positive, audience member Rachel S. said she experienced intense "guilt and shame" just waiting for test results anytime she felt she might have COVID symptoms — and quizzed herself constantly about what she might have done "wrong": "'Was it from when I sat at that outdoor patio the other day? Or visited my parents last week? I knew I shouldn't have!' etc."