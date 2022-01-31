Rams Win Nail-Biter Over Rival 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Rams Headed to the Super Bowl

The Rams and 49ers renewed their rivalry on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. And after falling behind early, Los Angeles got a late field goal and interception to seal the win. They're now headed to the Super Bowl in two weeks, which will be played on their home field, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

New Housing Law Divides Many in One Southern California City

SB9, a new law in California, allows some homeowners to divide and redevelop their properties, with the hope of producing more homes and apartments. But many are divided on the law and what it will mean for their community and the neighborhoods they live in.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report