News

Who's Getting Heated Over the 49ers, Rams Championship Game? Shhhh: It's Librarians

Alexander GonzalezBrian Watt
49ers player in white jersey with red lettering runs toward camera as a Rams player zeroes in for a tackle with referee visible off to the side in foreground
Jauan Jennings, No. 15 of the San Francisco 49ers, makes a catch during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood. The 49ers defeated the Rams 27-24. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

One thing is certain: A team from California will be going to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and the NFC championship matchup has reignited the teams' historic rivalry.

Fueled by fans on social media, two civic institutions — which would be interested in chronicling this history anyway — have entered the fray, in their own way: The Los Angeles and San Francisco public library systems have been posting some (friendly) sports smack during this heated football post-season.

Take this Twitter exchange posted last Sunday evening after the SF-LA matchup was confirmed:

“We’re too busy librarian-ing,” said Jaime Wong, public relations officer at San Francisco Public Library, who helps put together these posts.

KQED’s Brian Watt called her — and her counterpart, social media librarian at the LA Public Library, Keith Kesler — to find out how gridiron play translates online.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Brian Watt: So, Keith, your first shot really got me when I saw it. Tell me about it.

Keith Kesler: I just wanted something that kind of said, 'Hey, this is the Rams,' not like a specific event or game. I found the photo of the Rams player on the phone, and it hit me, Oh, that'd be kind of fun … the Rams giving San Francisco a call to say, 'Hey, how are you doing?'

Jaime Wong: I laughed when I first saw that post. Immediately, I thought it'd be funny if we could find something similar. But it just so happened that in our coffers, we happened to have a photo of a staffer wearing a vintage 49ers uniform [donated to the San Francisco History Center]. Wouldn't it be funny if we just said something along the lines of, 'Hey, you know we're tied up a little bit right now? We can't answer your call.'

I was checking out the Los Angeles Public Library. It looks to me like you have this thing that you do with book spines.

Kesler: So what it is, is you're kind of looking for titles of books that, when you stack them up, [they] will kind of read like a poem. It'll either say this is what's coming up in this game or a reflection back on a previous game. So for example, I just posted one for the upcoming Rams-Niners game, and so it's “Golden State Showdown. Forty-Niners Meet the Los Angeles Rams Gridiron Gauntlet.”

Jamie, San Francisco is a pretty erudite place. Do you feel like it's gotten into this act of lining up of book spines and sending subtle messages to your opponent?

Wong: Absolutely. This gives folks a chance to understand that libraries … they sometimes will have a little bit of a dusty reputation. A little, as you said, “erudite,” but [this] gives us a chance to show off that we have a sense of humor.

Kesler: The funny thing is you'll have people who are like, 'I'm not even watching this series, but I love what's going on here,' which cracks me up.

Since people want more, what is the plan for the posts during Sunday's game or afterward?

Kesler: I think some people have this conception that I'm at the library during the game, running to the stacks and putting these [posts] together live. But what I end up doing is mapping out all the possibilities that could happen that night and then having them ready to go, depending on what happens in the game.

Wong: Keith, are you telling us your play-by-play plan? I’m kidding! We'll have a surprise or two. Let's call it book spine poetry — plus.