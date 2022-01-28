Scott and Marisa discuss whether a Californian will replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court and react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she'll run for another term. Then, Republican Congresswoman Young Kim shares stories from her childhood moves from South Korea to Guam and Hawaii, working for former Congressman Ed Royce as a liaison to Asian residents and her views on immigration, infrastructure, oil spills and changes to her district lines.
Political Breakdown
Young Kim on Immigration and Her Family's 'American Dream'
29 min
Young Kim, then serving in the state Assembly, listens during debate on a new state budget at the state Capitol on June 15, 2015. (Max Whittaker/KQED)
