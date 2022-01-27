Los Angeles to Ban New Oil, Gas Wells

LA City Council Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Wells

Oil drilling in Los Angeles is on the way out. The city council has voted unanimously to ban new oil and gas wells and to phase out existing ones over the next 20 years.

Gas Stoves Worse for Climate Than Previously Thought

Gas stoves have greater health and climate impacts than scientists previously thought. That's according to a new study out of Stanford University.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Reparations Task Force Meeting This Week

California is the first state in the nation to examine how to compensate Black residents for centuries of racial injustice. The state's Reparations Task Force meets this week to further study how the impacts of slavery are felt today and to ask several daunting questions about how to remedy the harm.

Guest: Christina Kim, Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter, KPBS