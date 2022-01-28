The Sounds of the Bay Area: Escape With 8 Sonic Stories

Screech! Chirp chirp. Bwwwwaaaaaa. Hyphy!
The sounds of California are eclectic, and here at Bay Curious, we’re pretty big fans of noise. So we dug through the Bay Curious archives to celebrate the soundtrack of the Golden State, from the sounds that guide us home, to the people who brighten up our day.
This is your excuse to stay in bed, snuggle deeper into your couch, and join Bay Curious on a truly immersive experience for your ears. So put on your headphones, follow along on our Spotify Playlist below, settle in and turn up the volume.