Deal Reached to Restore Paid Sick Leave in California

Paid Sick Leave Likely to be Renewed in California

A lot of people have had to call out sick from work this winter. Either they had COVID-19, or their kid had it. Now, under a new deal brokered with Governor Gavin Newsom, California workers may get retroactive sick leave for the time they had to take off.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Study Shows Impacts of Minimum Wage on Evictions

20 states started this year off with a new increase in their minimum wage, including California. A new study finds those wage hikes can help low-income renters avoid eviction.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Indigenous People Want Truth Told About Legacy of John Sutter

In downtown Sacramento the restored Sutter Fort is a hot spot for elementary school field trips. People in pioneer costumes. Exhibits of colonial era tools. The fort helped shape California as we know it - but at great cost to Indigenous people.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio