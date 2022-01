Fight for Single-Payer Healthcare Continues in Sacramento

In the next week, legislation that would help create a single-payer health plan in California will face a key test. The bill must pass out of the Assembly by January 31 or it’s dead. The effort is being led by the state’s nurses union, but opposed by the largest association of doctors.

Guest: Dr. Micah Johnson, co-author of the book Medicare for All: A Citizen’s Guide