'Shouldn’t Have to Make This Decision': Thousands of Contra Costa Students Stay Home, Citing Omicron Fears

Richmond High journalism teacher Lorenzo Morotti, who did show up to teach, said hundreds of students are without teachers, and are being sent to the auditorium or gym to spend their 7 class periods. “There is no learning going on in these classrooms. All there is is anxiety and the spread of COVID,” said Morotti.

Dayanara Mendoza, a 16-year-old sophomore at Richmond High, said that on a recent school day three of her five teachers were out.

“They either put us in the theater or they give us subs because a lot of teachers are absent and they have to put, like, other kids in the theater as well,” she said.

Morotti supports the teacher’s sick-out, calling it absurd to think COVID isn’t being transmitted inside the school. During the Jan. 19 board meeting the district said it has little evidence of in-school transmission. However, Morotti said after kids returned from winter break, eight of his students were sent home on a single day, all of them in class with a student who tested positive.

In this majority-Latino district, Morotti said families have a right to be concerned.

“Latino students and families were hit so hard last year with COVID. They’ve seen family members die because of COVID, they’ve had family members lose jobs because of COVID. There’s a huge disconnect between the district and the reality that’s on the ground,” Morotti said.

Richmond High’s student body is 85.4% Latino with 40.7% English language learners, and many teachers have voiced concerns to the board about the difficulty many of their non-native English-speaking parents are having navigating the school district’s online portal needed to reserve COVID testing appointments, where even the translation option is hard to see, according to those who spoke during public comment.

Although senior Adrian Revuelta said the fear of catching COVID at school is real, he remains reluctant to return to distance learning. Revuelta said the hallways feel different.

“At lunch, you usually see people up on the lockers, people chit-chatting… with the uprising of COVID cases… you see everyone keeping their distance, being scared, you know?”

But Revuelta had just returned from four days in quarantine himself (he tested negative) and said he’s having a hard time catching up. The only silver lining of fewer classmates, he said, is that his class sizes are smaller and teachers who are there can give him more individualized instruction.

With so many teachers out, and a shortage of substitutes to step in, sophomore Luz Ruiz said the staffing shortage is affecting learning.

“It is a little difficult for me right now since there's finals, and I really wanted my teacher’s opinions on what to do, and they're not here, so I can't really ask them," she said. Ruiz thinks a temporary pause on in-person classes makes sense.

During the Jan. 19 school board meeting, board member Leslie Reckler called the situation across the district “desperate.” But safety concerns were not even part of the board agenda.

Following public comment during which parents questioned the lack of focus on safety concerns, district Superintendent Kenneth 'Chris' Hurst announced he had amended his presentation to include an update on safety, admitting this was not typically done.

“We are certainly listening. The message by some that’s being shared that we are not listening is simply not accurate,” said Hurst, as he began a lengthy presentation on the district’s future strategic plan.

While some teachers and students are calling for allowing some schools to shift over to online learning, that’s not an option being endorsed by the district. The district’s only virtual school is already at capacity with 316 students, in part because they cannot fill the 24 positions needed to staff the online school. Meanwhile, some 400 parents are on the waitlist, trying to get their kids in.