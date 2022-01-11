State Slow to Approve Substitute Teachers; Districts Use New Tactics to Fill the Gap

In schools from Oakland and Berkeley to American Canyon, staffing shortages are resulting in more chaotic hallways and lost learning time. The lack of subs ready to fill in for classroom teachers who have to take a sick or personal leave day is a large part of the problem.
“I’ve had classes where ... other teachers come in to take over and they come in to teach my class and they are really exhausted,” said Joanna Lam, a senior at Lowell High School in San Francisco. “One time, I had an administrator cover for a little bit. Lately I’ve had this one class like rotating counselors sitting in as subs. It definitely throws a wrench in things in terms of learning.”
Throughout the pandemic, Bay Area substitute teachers have left their districts in large numbers, in part because work dried up when school instruction moved online and teachers began working from home.
Now districts are having a hard time getting those subs back, as they, like other workers nationwide, are reevaluating the worth of their labor, and have changed locations or found better-paying jobs.
The shortage has left districts trying new ways of recruiting by targeting retirees, parents who help out in classrooms, and corporate volunteers to become certified substitutes. However, new recruits are running into certification slowdowns at the state level. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today to provide staffing flexibility for schools to support in-person instruction for students. The governor's order is an expansion on previous orders and will lower state barriers that delay the hire of short-term substitute teachers, allow assignment extensions for substitute teachers and eliminates barriers that may prevent additional retired teachers from returning. The flexibilities will expire on March 31, 2022 and are only available to schools that make findings that the flexibilities will support in-person services for students despite staffing shortages. This order expands and improves previous orders that lowered barriers for retired teachers and classified staff to return to the classroom.
Despite the great need for subs — and the high number of applications coming in from people looking for those jobs — the state is still processing applications from October and faces a backlog of nearly 600 applications.
The Commission on Teacher Credentialing says it's well aware of the shortage in subs. In its defense, spokesperson Sasha Horwitz said in an email that applications are still being processed under the 50-day statutory time frame allowed.