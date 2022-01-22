COVID-19 | Judge LaDoris Cordell | This Week in California

COVID-19 Update

This week, California logged 7 million cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic – adding 1 million cases in just one week. Still, there are signs that the omicron surge is starting to climb down from its peak, as test positivity rates dropped from a high of 23% to 20%. But hospitals are still scrambling and death rates are still nearly double what they were a month ago.

Guest:

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County public health officer

Judge LaDoris Cordell’s “Her Honor”

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell shattered glass ceilings when she became the first African American female judge in Northern California. Cordell, now retired, is calling out America’s criminal justice system for racial and ethnic bias, which study after study has also highlighted. She says the courts regularly and unfairly punish people of color more severely than white people and she has plenty of ideas for how to fix the system. Cordell shares her insights in her recent book, “Her Honor: My Life on the Bench… What Works, What's Broken, and How to Change It.”

Guest:

Judge LaDoris Cordell, author, “Her Honor”

This Week in California News & Politics

Despite the good news that COVID cases may be declining, the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt everywhere. Gov. Gavin Newsom and some lawmakers are looking to ramp up work-place COVID vaccine mandates and even remove the personal belief exemption. The issue of whether or not to require vaccination is also playing a role in the state Assembly race for David Chiu’s seat, which he vacated to take the job of San Francisco’s City Attorney.