Some People Say They Felt ‘Ashamed’ to Get COVID. Did You?

Getting COVID can make a person feel a variety of emotions: anger, fear, frustration.

And for some people we've heard from, that emotion can be embarrassment — even shame — that they’ve tested positive. Sometimes it's their own gut reaction to their diagnosis. Other times, it's stemming from the judgments of other people.

We’re working on a KQED story about the idea of being "ashamed to get COVID" — why people can feel that way, what might be behind it, and whether that might be changing. And we’d like to hear from you.

Tell us: Did you feel somehow ashamed to get COVID — even if you knew that feeling wasn’t rational, or accurate?

If you (or someone you know) can relate, share your story in the comment box below, and tell us everything and anything you'd want us to know. We would love to include your experience in our story, and we might be in touch to hear more about your perspective. You can choose to remain anonymous if you prefer by checking the "Please don't publish my name if you use my words" box.