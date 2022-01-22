Helping the Magical Monarch Butterfly; How California's Courts Fail to Disarm Abusers

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Western monarch butterflies migrate to California each year to wait out the cold months, traveling hundreds of miles. Initial reports say that more than 200,000 monarchs have gathered along the coast this winter, forming huge clusters in groves to stay warm. But the monarchs are in danger. Scientists say that back in the 1980s, millions of monarchs came to California each year. By 2020, that number dropped to fewer than 2,000. Our friends at the Bay Curious podcast have been digging into the threats facing these essential pollinators. Reporter Amanda Stupi visited Lake Merritt in Oakland, looking for answers.

California may have some of the toughest gun control laws in the country, but it often struggles to enforce those laws. A new investigation from CalMatters, a nonprofit news outlet covering California policy and politics, finds that the state has failed to take guns away from thousands of domestic abusers. And those failures can have deadly consequences. CalMatters’ Robert Lewis brings us the tragic story of one young mother in the Central Valley.

WARNING : This story has graphic descriptions of violence and could be upsetting.