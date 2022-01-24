'Risk No Matter Where I Go': For Many Disabled People, A Future of Ever-Present COVID Is Daunting

The family used to rely heavily on several types of therapists and individual aids — and the boys’ skills were slowly improving. But when COVID hit, all that support went online or stopped entirely. Danny and Nikki struggled to balance their own careers with homeschooling their boys.

“We were taxed,” says Danny Miller. “I tried to teach the boys physical therapy while it was being demonstrated over Zoom. We had a lot more responsibility, a lot more on our shoulders. You know, as if we didn't have enough already.”

Every new surge of the virus sends the family into chaos, escalating Danny and Nikki’s fears that their boys might contract it. Doctors have warned that their incredibly rare neurological disease (there are fewer than 30 known cases worldwide) puts them at higher risk — and their parents now dread a future riddled with supervariants.

“We don't want anything else to potentially compromise their already fragile situation,” Danny says.

Even after the omicron surge ends, COVID-19 will still be with us, and learning to live with it will be a challenge for everyone.

But that challenge will be especially difficult for the roughly 7 million immunocompromised Americans who remain especially vulnerable and will have to keep their guard up much higher than the rest of us.

Among them is Sassy Outwater-Wright. Her 37-year-old body is also very fragile. Right when COVID hit in the spring of 2020, the Berkeley resident started feeling an agonizing pain in her head and face. Doctors discovered a very aggressive soft-tissue cancer creeping toward her brain. Radiation and chemotherapy treatment wiped out her white blood cells, and therefore her immune system.

Leaving the house, let alone taking an Uber to and from the hospital for screenings and checkups, was and still is terrifying for her. Public transportation is still out of the question.

Outwater-Wright has fought cancer her entire life. When she was a baby, a rare cancer attacked her eyes, leaving her blind.

“My superhero name is Tumor Killer Girl,” she says. “I just went through my 100th surgery in November.”

If Outwater-Wright gets a sniffle, taking a rapid COVID test isn’t an option because she can’t see the results. As a disability advocate she’s trying to fight for better access to home tests and ensure that vaccine messaging is accessible to people with disabilities. But that’s hard to do over Zoom.

“I do not have that face-to-face gravitas of me walking into a room anymore,” she says.

Outwater-Wright would also like to sit in a cafe, take a vacation and ditch her N95 mask, which presses into the sensitive scar on her face where her tumor was. But she can’t do any of those things — and that’s unlikely to change for the foreseeable future.

“There’s an element of risk no matter where I go,” she says. “I can't step out into public and not assume that there's somebody unvaccinated nearby.”

Alice Wong, a prominent disability rights activist and author, also weighs life or death every time she goes outside. The San Francisco resident has a neuromuscular disability and uses a ventilator to breathe.