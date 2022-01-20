KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
Resentencing Program Finds Support From Prosecutors Across the State

KQED News Staff
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of debate lately in California over whether efforts to roll back tough on crime laws have gone too far. Often, those conversations pit law enforcement officials against those who support the reforms. But a a California program to lower prison sentences is being embraced by prosecutors in both red and blue counties.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

Visitors to Skilled Nursing Facilities Struggle to Find Necessary COVID Tests

The mad scramble for at-home COVID tests has been frustrating for Californians since omicron hit. And for people who have friends and loved ones in skilled nursing facilities, the search is becoming even more of an urgent issue.
Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

