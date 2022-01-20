Resentencing Program Finds Support From Prosecutors Across the State

California Program to Lower Prison Sentences Being Embraced by Prosecutors Across the State

There’s been a lot of debate lately in California over whether efforts to roll back tough on crime laws have gone too far. Often, those conversations pit law enforcement officials against those who support the reforms. But a a California program to lower prison sentences is being embraced by prosecutors in both red and blue counties.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Visitors to Skilled Nursing Facilities Struggle to Find Necessary COVID Tests

The mad scramble for at-home COVID tests has been frustrating for Californians since omicron hit. And for people who have friends and loved ones in skilled nursing facilities, the search is becoming even more of an urgent issue.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report