Tonga Aid Ships Will Depart the Bay Area Soon. Here's How to Donate

Spencer Whitney
Large container ship docked under cranes at Port of Oakland, stacked high with containers
A family-owned shipping company which operates out of the Port of Oakland is preparing to send two shipments of relief supplies to Tonga following last weekend's devastating tsunami following an undersea volcanic eruption. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After at least three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered significant damage from tsunami waves caused by the undersea eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano over the weekend, members of the Bay Area's Tongan community are mobilizing to send aid.

A family-owned shipping company based out of the Port of Oakland which regularly ships to Tonga is organizing a relief effort and preparing to send the first of two container ships with supplies.

Sesillia Langi Pahulu, operations manager for SF Enterprises & Logistics, said that nearly all the company's workers have family on Tonga, and that many are still struggling to get in contact with relatives after the eruption and tsunami largely cut Tonga's internet connection.

"We talked to our staff until the power and the phone lines went out Friday night," said Pahulu. "They were all trying to get to higher ground."

SF Enterprises & Logistics sends shipping containers to Tonga throughout the year, and estimates that the cargo ships will take between four to five weeks to arrive from the Bay Area.

The first of two ships carrying relief supplies for Tonga is scheduled to sail from Oakland on Friday. A second ship is scheduled to leave on Feb. 5. The deadline to drop off supplies for the second ship is Feb. 2 by 4 p.m.

What is needed:

  • Drinking water
  • Non-perishable foods that are easy to prepare
  • Medical supplies including KN-95 masks and first-aid kits
  • Paper towels

Where to drop off donations:
2525 Mandela Parkway Suite 1
Oakland, 94607 (Map)

Drop-off donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m.

According to the U.S. Census, around 61,000 Tongans live in the United States. Tonga itself has a population of about 105,000. Pahulu noted there's a considerably large Tongan community in the Bay Area, particularly in San Mateo County.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up by Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan flag bearer to assist those most in need and help with repairs to infrastructure. The fund has already raised more than $480,000 AUD towards a goal of $1,000,000.

On Tuesday, the Tongan government confirmed three deaths, two local residents and one British woman. The death toll is expected to rise as more reports come from around the island.

Other countries are mobilizing to assist in relief efforts for Tonga, including New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand has already sent two ships carrying 66,000 gallons of water and a desalination plant with the capacity to produce over 18,000 gallons per day. The ships will also bring a survey and diving team to help assess the damage to shipping channels. Australia is preparing to send aid by air and ship.

According to the Tonga Geological Services, plumes of smoke, ash and gas from the explosion on Saturday evening rose more than 12 miles above sea level and reached about 150 miles across.

Satellite imagery and reconnaissance aircraft showed the volcano coated the main island with a .78 inch layer of ash, preventing planes from landing on the runway at Fua’amotu International Airport. Volunteers sweeping away the ash to clear a path for aircraft to land hope to have it ready by Thursday. Officials say one of the major problems facing Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu is the ash contaminating the rainwater residents rely on to drink.

Pahulu said donations of water and medical supplies will be shipped and sent to NEMO, a National Emergency Management Office in Tonga. She stressed that the recovery process will take a long time.

"It's not going to be something that's going to be fixed in a month," said Pahulu. "This is going to be ongoing for a year or two, I would imagine."

"The other concern we have as a logistics company is, 'What is the condition of the port in Tonga?' " Pahulu added, saying she hopes that by the time the first ship reaches the islands in four or five weeks, the infrastructure will be in place to distribute aid to those in need.

This story includes reporting by KQED's Alice Woelfle and The Associated Press.