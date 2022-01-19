Tonga Aid Ships Will Depart the Bay Area Soon. Here's How to Donate

After at least three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered significant damage from tsunami waves caused by the undersea eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano over the weekend, members of the Bay Area's Tongan community are mobilizing to send aid.

A family-owned shipping company based out of the Port of Oakland which regularly ships to Tonga is organizing a relief effort and preparing to send the first of two container ships with supplies.

Sesillia Langi Pahulu, operations manager for SF Enterprises & Logistics, said that nearly all the company's workers have family on Tonga, and that many are still struggling to get in contact with relatives after the eruption and tsunami largely cut Tonga's internet connection.

"We talked to our staff until the power and the phone lines went out Friday night," said Pahulu. "They were all trying to get to higher ground."

SF Enterprises & Logistics sends shipping containers to Tonga throughout the year, and estimates that the cargo ships will take between four to five weeks to arrive from the Bay Area.

The first of two ships carrying relief supplies for Tonga is scheduled to sail from Oakland on Friday. A second ship is scheduled to leave on Feb. 5. The deadline to drop off supplies for the second ship is Feb. 2 by 4 p.m.

What is needed:

Drinking water

Non-perishable foods that are easy to prepare

Medical supplies including KN-95 masks and first-aid kits

Paper towels

Where to drop off donations:

2525 Mandela Parkway Suite 1

Oakland, 94607 (Map)

Drop-off donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 1-4 p.m.