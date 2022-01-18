California Can Learn From Other Countries About Better Containing the Spread of Omicron

Why Has the U.S. Struggled With Omicron Surge, While Other Countries Have Fared Better?

The surge in the omicron variant has left hospitals across California struggling with staffing and in many cases, a rapid increase in COVID-positive patients. But can the state, and U.S. in general learn from some of the successes other countries are having in managing COVID right now?

Guest: Eric Topol, Professor of Molecular Medicine, Scripps Research

California Farmworkers Now Eligible For Overtime Pay

For the first time starting this year, agricultural employers in California –- like farmers and farm labor contractors with 26 or more employees -- have to pay their workers overtime after an eight-hour day or 40-hour week. While farmworker advocates are celebrating this change, it’s also created some unintended consequences.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, Valley Public Radio

Survey Finds Asian Residents in San Gabriel Valley Shaken by Racism

The San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles has one of the highest concentrations of Asian residents in the country. But a new survey indicates a pandemic’s worth of racist incidents has many there feeling shaken.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC