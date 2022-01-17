State Legislator Reflects on Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy Lives on in Sacramento

Many in-person celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. have been canceled Monday due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in California. Despite that, his legacy lives on, particularly in the work being done by California's Legislative Black Caucus, led by State Senator Steven Bradford.

Guest: Steven Bradford, State Senator, 35th District

COVID-Related Deaths on the Rise in L.A. County

First it was new cases and hospitalizations. Now, COVID-19 deaths have jumped significantly in Los Angeles County.