COVID-19 | London Breed | This Week in California Politics

COVID-19 Update

It's been a week of pandemic record highs across the nation and in California. State health officials say 23% of professionally administered COVID-19 tests are positive, while the daily count of new cases has been topping 100,000 for the past several days. Some school districts have closed their doors and returned temporarily to online learning, while Sonoma County has taken the step of banning large indoor and outdoor gatherings for the next month.

Guest:

Dr. Sundari R. Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer

SF Mayor London Breed

Last month, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood, vowing a police crackdown on the regular — and open — crime there. Criticism of her call for increased police intervention came swiftly from the city's district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and other city leaders. The situation in the Tenderloin, and the debate over how to handle it, reveal tensions in a city known for its progressive politics.

Guest:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

This Week in California Politics

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a $286 billion budget that includes a surplus of $45 billion. Newsom's proposal aims to address five key areas: COVID-19, climate change, homelessness, the cost of living, and public safety. Our panel of reporters looks at what these spending priorities mean for where California is heading.