Nurses Concerned About Working Conditions

California Nurses Make Demands During Omicron Surge

On Thursday, nurses across the state held rallies to demand safe staffing levels and stronger workplace protections. It comes as more and more hospital staff across the state are testing positive for COVID-19.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Immunocompromised Eligible for Fourth Dose of Vaccine

Starting this week, some people with weakened immune systems are eligible for a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine. There are an estimated seven million people in the U.S. who are immunocompromised, many of whom don’t produce the necessary antibodies to respond to an infection. That leaves them more susceptible to a virus like COVID-19.

Guest: Dr. Lindsay Ryan, internist at UC San Francisco who is herself immunocompromised