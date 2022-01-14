As California grapples with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature's approach to keep schools open and review the highlights from Newsom's spending plan. Then, San Jose Assemblyman Ash Kalra joins to discuss his proposal for a single-payer healthcare system in California, his family's journey from India to Canada and his vegan cooking.
Political Breakdown
Ash Kalra on Single-Payer and Vegan Cooking
29 min
Asm. Ash Kalra in his San Jose district office. (Katie Orr/KQED)
