At-Home COVID Tests to be Covered by Health Insurers

Health Insurers to Cover Cost of At-Home COVID Tests

Starting this weekend, the costs of at-home COVID-19 tests will be covered for people with private insurance or a group health plan. That means, if you have this kind of coverage and you go online or into a drugstore to purchase a test, the cost should be covered up front or via reimbursement.

Guest: Krutika Amin, a Kaiser Family Foundation expert on the Affordable Care Act

State Prisons Struggling With COVID Outbreaks

State prison officials are grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases in their facilities as the omicron variant spreads. It's impacting both those who are incarcerated and prison staff.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED