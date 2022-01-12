KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Single Payer Healthcare Plan Passes First Hurdle

KQED News Staff
A female EMT pushes a patient on a gurney through an emergency room.
 (Beth LaBerge/ KQED)

Assembly Health Committee Moves Single Payer Health Plan Forward

A single payer healthcare bill passed its first legislative hurdle in Sacramento Tuesday night. It’s one of two new proposals that would dramatically increase access to healthcare for Californians.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio 

Thousands of Californians Left Without Safe Drinking Water

Hundreds of thousands of Californians might lack access to safe drinking water. That’s according to recent study from UCLA and UC Berkeley. And the drinking water problem disproportionately affects communities of color.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Agriculture Industry Struggling Through Supply Chain Issues

Agriculture is one of the industries hit hardest by supply chain snarls. New research shows that losses from so-called “containergeddon”  have reached the billions here in California.
Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

