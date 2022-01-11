Will California Create Nation's First Universal Health Care System?

Frustrated with partisan stalemates in Washington, California's overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature on Tuesday began debating whether to create their own universal health care system — a move that will test how far the state's progressive politicians can go to fulfill their campaign promises.

Government-funded health care for everyone has been a staple of California political rhetoric for decades. Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to do it when he ran for governor in 2018, and voters elected him in a landslide.

But it hasn't been easy to accomplish in the nation's most populous state, where nearly half of people pay for private health insurance through their jobs. In 1994, voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have created a universal health care system. Another attempt passed the state Senate in 2017, but never got a vote in the Assembly.

This year, Democrats in the Assembly are trying again with a new strategy. First, they want to pass AB 1400, a bill that would create a universal health care system called CalCare and set its rules. Then, they want to ask voters to approve a major tax increase to pay for it.

An analysis from CalMatters breaks down the proposed tax increase:

A 2.3% excise tax on businesses after their first $2 million in income

A 1.25% payroll tax on employers with 50-plus workers

An additional 1% payroll tax on wages for resident employees earning more than $49,900

A progressive income tax starting at 0.5% for Californians earning more than $149,500, up to 2.5% for people making about $2.5 million annually (with rates being adjusted for inflation)

The California Taxpayers Association, which opposes the plan, estimates it would raise taxes by about $163 billion per year.