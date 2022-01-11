KQED is a proud member of
Will California Create Nation's First Universal Health Care System?

closeup shot of a nurse's hand operating a blood pressure monitoring device
A nurse checks a patient's blood pressure at a free health screening event in Los Angeles. The Assembly began debate Tuesday on a bill to establish a universal health care system in the state, called CalCare.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

Frustrated with partisan stalemates in Washington, California's overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature on Tuesday began debating whether to create their own universal health care system — a move that will test how far the state's progressive politicians can go to fulfill their campaign promises.

Government-funded health care for everyone has been a staple of California political rhetoric for decades. Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to do it when he ran for governor in 2018, and voters elected him in a landslide.

But it hasn't been easy to accomplish in the nation's most populous state, where nearly half of people pay for private health insurance through their jobs. In 1994, voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have created a universal health care system. Another attempt passed the state Senate in 2017, but never got a vote in the Assembly.

This year, Democrats in the Assembly are trying again with a new strategy. First, they want to pass AB 1400, a bill that would create a universal health care system called CalCare and set its rules. Then, they want to ask voters to approve a major tax increase to pay for it.

An analysis from CalMatters breaks down the proposed tax increase:

  • A 2.3% excise tax on businesses after their first $2 million in income
  • A 1.25% payroll tax on employers with 50-plus workers
  • An additional 1% payroll tax on wages for resident employees earning more than $49,900
  • A progressive income tax starting at 0.5% for Californians earning more than $149,500, up to 2.5% for people making about $2.5 million annually (with rates being adjusted for inflation)

The California Taxpayers Association, which opposes the plan, estimates it would raise taxes by about $163 billion per year.

"If we can agree on a policy and get that policy passed, then it becomes more real. Then you are actually telling the voters what they are voting for. That's really important," said Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San José and author of the proposal.

Questions about how to pay for a universal health care system have doomed previous plans. In 2011, Vermont enacted the nation's first universal health care system. But state officials abandoned it three years later because they said they couldn't afford to pay for it.

California's 1994 proposal also relied on a tax on employers and individuals, and it failed after strong opposition from the insurance industry. Insurers, doctors and business groups are again lining up to oppose this latest proposal, arguing it would cost too much and limit people's choices.

In his first three years in office, Newsom has focused more on making sure everyone in California has health insurance. He has expanded Medi-Cal, the state's health care program for lower-income Californians, to cover people 26 years old and younger and 50 years old and older, regardless of their immigration status. On Monday, Newsom proposed extending Medi-Cal again, this time to all eligible Californians, regardless of immigration status, older than 26 and younger than 50, at a potential cost of $2.7 billion per year.

Also on Monday, Newsom reiterated his support for a universal health care system, but declined to say whether he supported the plan in the Legislature because he said he had not read it. Asked if he had "given up" on a universal health care system in California, Newsom pointed to a commission he founded that is examining such a system and how much it would cost.

He also said he's working with President Joe Biden's administration on the "flexibility" required for California to implement such a system.

"The difference here is when you are in a position of responsibility, you've got to apply, you've got to manifest the ideal. This is hard work," he said. "It's one thing to say. It's another thing to do. And, with respect, there are many different pathways to achieve the goal."

On Tuesday, the Assembly Health Committee is scheduled to debate the bill that would create the universal health care system. They are not scheduled to debate the bill that would pay for it.

But opponents of the plan likely still will highlight the cost.

"In the health committee, I look forward to a robust discussion on the impacts of socialized medicine in California, including how much taxes will increase on the middle class," Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron said.

This story includes reporting from Adam Beam of The Associated Press.