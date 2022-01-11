Governor Newsom Proposes Expanded Healthcare Coverage for Californians

Governor's Proposed Budget Includes Expansion of Access to Healthcare

Governor Gavin Newsom has released his proposed $286 billion state budget for the coming fiscal year. It includes an expansion of healthcare access to all California residents, regardless of immigration status.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Pediatric Hospitals Seeing Spike in COVID Cases in Kids

Hospitals in the U.S. are seeing a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, and California is no exception. In San Diego, the numbers are especially high, but most of the children are testing positive after being admitted to the hospital.

Reporter: Kitty Alvarado, KPBS

Some Relief Coming for People Looking for COVID-19 Test

The unprecedented surge in new COVID-19 cases has led to a test shortage at retail stores. Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that gives consumers price-gouging protections.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Report Shows Work Conditions Not Improving for Some Grocery Store Workers

Grocery stores have been some of the few retailers that have stayed consistently open during the pandemic. Now, a new report highlights how workers at one chain, Kroger’s, which owns Ralph’s and Food 4 Less, are faring and how the virus has impacted their work.

Reporter: Michelle Wiley, KQED