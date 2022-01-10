KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Hospitals Ask for Help Amid Surge in Staff Getting COVID-19

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A nurse in PPE rests their hands on a railing inside of a triage center.
 (Beth LaBerge)

More and More Healthcare Workers Testing Positive for COVID, Straining System

Statewide, some hospitals are buckling under the pressure of Omicron. As the highly contagious variant continues to sweep through the state, a growing number of hospital staffers are testing positive.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC 

State Budget to Include More Funding for COVID Testing, Increasing Hospital Staffing

When Governor Gavin Newsom releases his new state budget on Monday, it will include $2.7 billion to expand the state’s COVID-19 response.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED 

Sponsored