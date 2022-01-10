Hospitals Ask for Help Amid Surge in Staff Getting COVID-19

More and More Healthcare Workers Testing Positive for COVID, Straining System

Statewide, some hospitals are buckling under the pressure of Omicron. As the highly contagious variant continues to sweep through the state, a growing number of hospital staffers are testing positive.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

State Budget to Include More Funding for COVID Testing, Increasing Hospital Staffing

When Governor Gavin Newsom releases his new state budget on Monday, it will include $2.7 billion to expand the state’s COVID-19 response.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED