Hospitals Ask for Help Amid Surge in Staff Getting COVID-19

More and More Healthcare Workers Testing Positive for COVID, Straining System
Statewide, some hospitals are buckling under the pressure of Omicron. As the highly contagious variant continues to sweep through the state, a growing number of hospital staffers are testing positive.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC
State Budget to Include More Funding for COVID Testing, Increasing Hospital Staffing
When Governor Gavin Newsom releases his new state budget on Monday, it will include $2.7 billion to expand the state’s COVID-19 response.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED