New Direct Sales Program Keeps SF Crab Industry Afloat After Devastating Fire

“The program was set up to create a new market and not disrupt what businesses were already there,” Moreno said. “You can still get cooked Dungeness from one of the crab stands, and the wholesalers are still able to purchase their crab from the fishermen. We identified that there was a market for people who wanted to come down and buy live Dungeness crab.”

And that's especially important as it wasn't just the Pier 45 fire that set crabbers back. The waves of bad news kept coming: the pandemic also shrunk tourism at the wharf, which in turn has made crab sales suffer. San Francisco Travel reports total direct visitor spending sank 72% between 2019 and 2020 across San Francisco.

The start of crab season has also been delayed in recent years in an effort to protect migrating humpback whales and leatherback turtles from getting entangled in crab fishing gear.

And Juanes says what’s good for the fishers, is good for the other businesses too.

“When we sold out, there were so many people here. They went to all the local restaurants and bought all their crab and sold them out. So it's a win-win for everyone," Juanes said.

So for all the fanfare from the public about this pilot, why haven’t fishermen been allowed to sell their catch off the boat before? Until now, San Francisco was one of the only ports in California that didn’t allow off-the-boat sales. Fishers like Juanes and Krieger say they’ve seen crab boats leave San Francisco for places like Half Moon Bay where off the boat sales were permitted.

Many crabbers speculated that pressure from local restaurants and wholesalers, as well as the rise of Fisherman’s Wharf as a tourist attraction, played a role in banning off the boat sales previously.

John Barnett, President of the Crab Boat Owners Association, offered another explanation.

“It’s really infrastructure. That’s how I would explain it,” Barnett said.

Barnett said that ports like Half Moon Bay and Fort Bragg are better set up for the public to find easy parking and walk straight down to the dock. Now that Fisherman’s Wharf is primarily built to cater to tourism, it’s been harder to redesign the venue. Namely, parking is now scant and expensive.

It’s also hard to cook crab in a hotel room. As the wharf catered more and more to tourists, the economy shifted away from live crab, to cooked crab. With the re-introduction of live Dungeness to the Wharf, it brought about the return of another rare species there: locals.

Mark Allen came to buy some crab after rowing at the nearby Dolphin Club. “I think it’s great for these guys. I'm glad to see they can make maybe a little extra money this way” Allen said.

Cooking crab can be entertaining, too, he said. “It's easy to cook and it's kind of fun. There's sort of a whole ritual of cracking them and sharing them and all that good stuff. So the whole experience is amazing”

Dominic Moreno, from The Port of San Francisco, said it also gives the public a taste of home.

“They appreciate the authenticity of the experience. Learning where their food comes from and talking to the people that harvested it is valuable for a lot of people that come down to buy off the boats," Moreno said.

The fishers are using social media and a mobile app to let the public know what and when they’re selling. And Juanes is excited to sell more than just crab, and perhaps expand to salmon.

There have been some hiccups in the take-off of the pilot. The fishers can run out of crab early if there is enough demand, and keeping regular hours can be a challenge, considering they must first fish for the crab, before they can sell it. Barnett also wanted to remind the public that part of the experience of buying directly from a fisher also means you are not buying from an experienced salesperson — sometimes the process can have some kinks to iron out.

While only five boats are signed up for the pilot currently, fisher Nick Krieger expects that number to double in the coming months. Juanes says he and Titus are committed to being at Pier 45 selling crab every Saturday, at least.