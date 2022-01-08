Omicron Update | Michael Tubbs | This Week in California Politics

Omicron Update

The omicron variant has sent coronavirus case rates soaring across the state. More than 20% of all tests have come back positive over the past week, compared with a rate of just about 2% in early December. While space is still available, many hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of patients needing ICU beds, while at-home rapid tests have been selling out and lines for professional PCR testing have grown.

Guest:

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease epidemiologist at Stanford University

Michael Tubbs' "The Deeper the Roots"

Michael Tubbs overcame a childhood of poverty to become the youngest mayor of Stockton at age 26 — and the youngest mayor of any major American city. He was the first to launch a controversial "guaranteed income" program in his hometown, which rapidly became a model for other cities around the nation. He is now working as a special advisor on poverty to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Guest:

Michael Tubbs, author and former Stockton mayor

This Week in California Politics

California lawmakers gear up for a new year and a new legislative session. They also reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's capitol.