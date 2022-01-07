Scott and Marisa are joined by Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned her seat as a state Assemblywoman this week, to talk about her new job with the California Labor Federation and reflect on her career in the legislature. Then, Joe Garofoli, senior political writer at the San Francisco Chronicle, joins to preview the year ahead in California politics, including the outlook for the GOP, the state's top House races, criminal justice politics and more.
Political Breakdown
2022 California Politics Preview and Lorena Gonzalez on Leaving the Legislature
28 min
Lorena Gonzalez, pictured on the floor of the state Assembly in 2017, resigned from the legislature to join the California Labor Federation. (Bert Johnson/KQED)
