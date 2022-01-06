Sister of Slain Oakland Security Officer Sues Facebook Over Killing Tied to Right-Wing Extremists

Lawyers for Underwood Jacobs claim Facebook was negligent in designing a product "to promote and engage its users in extremist content" despite knowing that it could lead to potential violence.

"Facebook Inc. knew or could have reasonably foreseen that one or more individuals would be likely to become radicalized upon joining boogaloo-related groups on Facebook," the suit states.

Federal investigators have said Carrillo, a staff sergeant at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base at the time of the shooting, used Facebook to communicate with other boogaloo supporters. On the same day Underwood was killed, Carrillo allegedly posted to a Facebook group that he planned to go to the George Floyd protests in Oakland to "show them the real targets. Use their anger to fuel our fire," he allegedly wrote. "We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage," he wrote, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities say Carrillo wrote that the protest was "a group opportunity to target the specialty soup bois," a phrase boogaloo adherents use to refer to law enforcement officials because of the "alphabet soup" of federal law enforcement acronyms.

Underwood Jacobs's suit contends that if Facebook had altered its algorithm so it was not recommending and promoting boogaloo groups, Carrillo may never have connected online with others in the extremist movement.

"Facebook bears responsibility for the murder of my brother," Underwood Jacobs said.

Facebook did not have an immediate response to the suit.

The lawsuit is the latest attempt to hold a Big Tech company accountable for real-world harm.

Social media companies largely escape legal responsibility in such cases thanks to a law known as Section 230, which prevents online platforms from being held liable for what users post.

There have been rare exceptions in attempts to advance lawsuits against tech companies, like when an appeals court found that Snapchat could be sued for a feature that allegedly encouraged reckless driving.

Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law who studies Section 230, said Facebook likely will invoke the legal shield in this case, but he said the suit faces other hurdles, as well.

"There have been a number of lawsuits trying to establish that Facebook is liable for how violent groups and terrorists used their services," Goldman said. "And courts have consistently rejected those claims because services like Facebook aren't responsible for harms caused by people using the service."