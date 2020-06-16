Man Charged in Killings of Oakland Federal Officer, Santa Cruz Deputy Linked to Right-Wing Extremist Group

An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was charged Tuesday with murdering a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland the night of May 29.

In announcing murder and attempted murder charges, federal authorities alleged Steven Carrillo, 32, a staff sergeant at Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield, had ties to the right-wing anti-government “boogaloo" movement and that the plot to target law enforcement officers was hatched during an online chat among the group members.

Federal security officer David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed the night of May 29 and his partner was wounded as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building during the first night of intense demonstrations in Oakland over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Carrillo and an accomplice parked a white van near the courthouse, and Carrillo fired an AR-15-style rifle at the guard station where Underwood and his partner were located, officials said. They said Carrillo used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape.

“Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform,” David Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, said at a news conference at the Dellums building.

Carrillo's attorney, Jeffrey Strotter, did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.