State Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

State Health Officials Keep Indoor Mask Mandate in Place

California has extended its indoor mask mandate through at least February 15. State health officials sid the move reflects increasing pressure on hospitals, as roughly 8,000 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Looking Back at Californians Involved in Insurrection

Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, when a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed Congress to try to overturn the lawful 2020 presidential election results. There were many Californians who participated in the insurrection, and some of their cases are still in limbo.

Guest: Tom Dreisbach, NPR Investigative Correspondent