'Hold More Men Accountable': Ellen Pao on What Silicon Valley Should Learn from Elizabeth Holmes's Conviction

What did you think of this week's verdict? Were you surprised by it?

Well, I was expecting a conviction. I'm glad that there was a conviction. I think it's important to hold CEOs accountable for their actions, and my main problem with this prosecution is that it's been one of the few prosecutions, and I wish more CEOs were held accountable for their actions as well.

In your opinion piece, you say Holmes should be held accountable for her actions, but that it's also sexist to not do the same for prominent male tech leaders. Are there particular examples that you were thinking of when you wrote that?

I think it's both in the broader context where we see it's harder for women to get funding. It's harder for especially women of color, Black women, Latinx women to get funding. So in that context, you see that women are often treated differently than men. And then all of a sudden you see a woman CEO being prosecuted.

But yet we look at all of the harm that's been caused by companies like Facebook — the genocide incited in Myanmar — the scandals at Uber, where there's accusations of harassment, of price gouging, of actual sexual assaults. And neither Mark Zuckerberg nor Travis Kalanick have faced any significant legal consequences, much less any kind of attempts to hold them personally accountable. The consequences, I believe, have only been to Facebook and to Uber as companies, and not to them as individuals for their leadership roles in these problems.

I've gotten so much flak for calling out Juul, which has caused so much harm in creating this youth nicotine epidemic. And it's been called out for marketing its products as safe for children, for convincing kids to market to other kids, according to some of the information that came out in a congressional investigation. And ... [w]e haven't seen Kevin Burns, that [former] CEO who's no longer there, be held accountable in any way. I hope we see other agencies really looking at this Theranos conviction as the start of holding many companies and many of their CEOs accountable.