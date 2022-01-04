Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Is Found Guilty on 4 Counts in Her Fraud trial

Elizabeth Holmes, the former chief executive of the once high-flying biotech startup Theranos, was found guilty on four of 11 charges of defrauding the company's investors and patients. She was found not guilty on four counts.
Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison, although legal experts say her sentence is likely to be less than that.
During the nearly four-month federal trial in San Jose, jurors heard from over 30 witnesses called by prosecutors. Together, they painted Holmes as a charismatic entrepreneur who secured hundreds of millions of dollars in investment for a medical device that never delivered on her promises. When Theranos' technology fell short, the government argued, Holmes covered it up and kept insisting that the machines would transform how diseases are diagnosed through blood tests.
The jury's decision followed seven days of deliberations. Still, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on three charges, which will be resolved at a later date..
Holmes accuses deputy Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of sexual abuse
Holmes took the witness stand for more than 20 hours to defend herself. She accused her ex-boyfriend and former deputy at Theranos, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, of sexual abuse, saying that clouded her sense of judgement.