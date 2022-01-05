California Experiencing Record-High Spike in COVID Cases

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in California

California has shattered previous records for new daily coronavirus cases this week and the state’s test positivity rate is higher than its been. In most places around the state, hospitalizations remain much lower than earlier surges, thanks to vaccinations and a milder variant.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Republicans Have Their Own Agenda in Sacramento

With the state legislature back in session in Sacramento, Republicans are aiming to get some of their agenda items passed this year, even if they're in the clear minority in both the Assembly and Senate.

Guest: Scott Wilk, California State Senate Minority Leader