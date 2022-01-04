LA Unified Staff, Students Required to Get COVID Test Before Returning to School

Students, Staff Will Have to Get COVID Test Before Returning to LA Unified Campuses

COVID-19 cases are surging among both adults and children in Los Angeles County, as kids hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped nearly 190% last month. Despite the spike in infections, school is back in session next week for students who attend the L.A. Unified School District.

Reporter: Tara Atrian, KCRW

State Lawmakers Return to Sacramento With Long To-Do List on Agenda

California's Senate and Assembly are back in session in Sacramento. There are a number of issues on the table, with everything from housing and homelessness, to the pandemic.

Guest: Anthony Rendon, California Assembly Speaker