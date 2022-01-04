What's the Omicron Outlook in the Bay Area and Beyond for the Start of 2022?

What data should we pay attention to over the next few weeks to give us some indication of how things are going?

Jessica Malaty Rivera: A lot of people right now are gazing at these giant numbers that are upwards of two times what they looked like in January of 2021, and panicking. But we expected that, right? That's the holiday effect. That's the testing effect. That's the fact that omicron is super transmissible and a lot of people are testing positive.

But my eyes are on hospitalizations. I want to see what those trends look like because that's kind of as close to a real-time indicator of what's going on on the ground as we can get. And we are concerned that hospitals are starting to send crisis-care signals because there's too many people and capacity is exceeding the norm, and the National Guard is being deployed. That's happening in some places, and we're watching to see if it happens nationwide.

What do you think about the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance that people who test positive for the virus but don't have symptoms need only isolate for five days rather than 10?

Wachter: I understand it. You know, if every doctor and nurse or other essential workers in other industries has to be on the sidelines for 10 days, I really worry about how we can staff the ER? I mean, can we staff our clinics? Can we can we take care of patients? And that, of course, creates its own harm.

I think that we've got a really difficult balance to try to figure out here. If you say everybody has to stay in isolation until they test negative, then you just have too many people out of commission. And this is really not about the economy. This is about making sure that if you come into the emergency room with a heart attack or a stroke, that there will be somebody there who can take care of you.

And because so many people today are walking around on the street who feel fine, but they actually have COVID, and some of them are infectious, at some point you try to come up with the number of days in which the vast majority of people who get the virus will no longer be infectious, and then insist that they wear a mask for the next several days after that in case they still have a lingering amount of virus.