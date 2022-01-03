The Future of Covid: What 2022 Could Bring

At the World Health Organization coronavirus briefing last month [December], Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 pandemic “must” end in 2022, stating that there will be enough vaccines to protect the world's entire adult population in the first three months of the year. But concern remains, he added, over successful implementation and equitable distribution of the vaccines. We'll get the latest on the Omicron variant and what 2022 could bring with UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter.