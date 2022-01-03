KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Future of Covid: What 2022 Could Bring

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
COVID-19 sample vials are shown during preparation for isolation and extraction at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

At the World Health Organization coronavirus briefing last month [December], Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 pandemic “must” end in 2022, stating that there will be enough vaccines to protect the world's entire adult population in the first three months of the year. But concern remains, he added, over successful implementation and equitable distribution of the vaccines. We'll get the latest on the Omicron variant and what 2022 could bring with UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter.

Guests:

Dr. Bob Wachter , professor and chair, Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco

Jessica Malaty Rivera , science communication lead, The Covid Tracking Project at The Atlantic

