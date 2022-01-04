Frustrated With PG&E Denial of Wildfire Charges, Judge Raises Possibility of Extending Probation

One condition of the utility's probation — part of the sentence imposed after a conviction growing out of the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline disaster — is that it refrain from breaking any local, state or federal law.

Alsup expressed frustration that measures he had imposed during the five years of probation, which is due to end at midnight Jan. 25, have failed to end a years-long siege of PG&E-sparked wildfires or, in his view, to get the company to change its behavior.

"One of the things we hope for when we have criminals like PG&E that are on probation is that over the course of time they come to accept responsibility," Alsup said, addressing PG&E attorney Reid Schar. "... In five years you've never done that. You've never accepted responsibility for any of these fires until it's convenient or you're up against the wall and have to plead guilty."

The judge was especially critical of Schar's contention that the company was denying the probation allegations because Shasta County investigators have not provided access to the remains of the tree that touched off the Zogg Fire.

"You know good and well you started the fire," Alsup said. "Yet you stand here and come up with good lawyer-like reasons why you can't accept responsibility."

He called the company's position "a very big disappointment to the court."

"Five years of my life, of your life, the public's life and the U.S. attorney's life down the drain because you won't accept responsibility," Alsup said. At another point in the hearing, he said he had been "a total failure in this job... I would have thought that in five years I could have brought (PG&E) under control, but I have failed."

Schar pushed back, saying the company "fundamentally disagrees" with Alsup's statements and that it has learned important safety lessons during the probation. He also said it was unfair to ask PG&E to admit to criminal offenses "without being provided the full evidence."

Alsup told Assistant U.S. Attorney Noah Stern he would leave it up to federal prosecutors on how to proceed. One possibility is that prosecutors could come back to court for an evidentiary hearing that would seek to prove that PG&E violated probation by starting the Sonoma and Shasta County fires.